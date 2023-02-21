Who's Playing

Fresno State @ Air Force

Current Records: Fresno State 9-17; Air Force 14-14

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Air Force Falcons are heading back home. The Falcons and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Clune Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in January, where Air Force won 51-48, we could be in for a big score.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Air Force beat the Wyoming Cowboys 75-69 this past Friday. Air Force relied on the efforts of forward Rytis Petraitis, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten boards, and guard Jake Heidbreder, who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Fresno State as they fell 60-57 to the Colorado State Rams this past Saturday. Guard Isaiah Hill just could not get things rolling his way, finishing with ten points on 5-for-21 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Air Force is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (7-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Air Force's win lifted them to 14-14 while Fresno State's defeat dropped them down to 9-17. We'll see if the Falcons can repeat their recent success or if the Bulldogs bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Odds

The Falcons are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Fresno State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Air Force.