Air Force vs. Fresno State odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 19 predictions from proven model

The Air Force Falcons and the Fresno State Bulldogs are set to square off in a Mountain West matchup at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at the Save Mart Center. Fresno State is 9-17 overall and 5-7 at home, while the Falcons are 10-16 overall and 3-7 on the road. Fresno State has lost three of its past four games. Air Force, meanwhile, snapped a seven-game losing streak on Saturday. The Bulldogs are favored by eight-points in the latest Fresno State vs. Air Force odds, while the over-under is set at 143.5.

Fresno State vs. Air Force spread: Fresno State -8

Fresno State vs. Air Force over-under: 143.5 points

Fresno State vs. Air Force money line: Fresno State -391, Air Force +303

What you need to know about Fresno State

Fresno State ended up a good deal behind the Utah State Aggies when the two teams played this past Saturday, losing 71-59. Noah Blackwell had 13 points, while Nate Grimes added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Fresno State pulled to 45-44 with 10:47 to play but didn't get closer.

Despite losing three of their last four, the Bulldogs will enter tonight's matchup against Air Force confident they can earn a victory. That's because Fresno State has dominated this series of late, winning eight of its last 10 meetings against the Falcons. That includes a 79-68 victory over Air Force on Jan. 28.

What you need to know about Air Force

Air Force beat the San Jose State Spartans 95-86 this past Saturday. Among those leading the charge for Air Force was Ryan Swan, who had 22 points in addition to eight rebounds. Lavelle Scottie also scored 22 points while providing five assists.

In addition, Air Force is 6-0 against the spread in its last six road games against Fresno State and the Falcons have covered the spread in nine of their last 11 overall meetings with the Bulldogs.

