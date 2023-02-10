Who's Playing

New Mexico @ Air Force

Current Records: New Mexico 19-5; Air Force 12-13

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons haven't won a game against the New Mexico Lobos since Feb. 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Friday. The Falcons and New Mexico will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Air Force received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 69-53 to the Colorado State Rams. The top scorers for Air Force were guard Jake Heidbreder (13 points) and forward Beau Becker (13 points).

Meanwhile, New Mexico lost 77-76 to the Nevada Wolf Pack on Tuesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from Nevada's guard Kenan Blackshear as the clock expired. The defeat was just more heartbreak for the Lobos, who fell 97-94 when the teams previously met in January. The losing side was boosted by forward Morris Udeze, who had 18 points in addition to nine boards.

The losses put the Falcons at 12-13 and New Mexico at 19-5. A pair of offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Air Force is 31st worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.4 on average. New Mexico's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with a 49% field goal percentage, good for 12th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New Mexico have won nine out of their last 13 games against Air Force.