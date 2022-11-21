Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Air Force

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 2-2; Air Force 1-3

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons will take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans at 9 p.m. ET Monday at home. South Carolina Upstate will be strutting in after a win while the Falcons will be stumbling in from a loss.

This past Thursday, Air Force lost to the Portland Pilots at home by a decisive 64-51 margin. The top scorers for Air Force were guard Ethan Taylor (14 points) and guard Jeffrey Mills (12 points).

Meanwhile, South Carolina Upstate escaped with a win this past Friday against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers by the margin of a single free throw, 79-78.

Air Force is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Nov. 14 easily too and instead slipped up with a 73-69. In other words, don't count the Spartans out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 9 p.m. ET

Monday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado



CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $7.84

Odds

The Falcons are a solid 6-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.