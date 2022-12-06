Who's Playing

South Dakota @ Air Force

Current Records: South Dakota 5-4; Air Force 5-4

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons will take on the South Dakota Coyotes at 5 p.m. ET on Tuesday at home. Air Force is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for the Falcons as they fell 68-64 to the Portland State Vikings this past Saturday. Forward Rytis Petraitis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 22 points along with eight boards.

Speaking of close games: South Dakota escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Brigham Young Cougars by the margin of a single free throw, 69-68. South Dakota's guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt filled up the stat sheet, picking up 26 points.

Air Force and South Dakota now sit at an identical 5-4. The Coyotes are 2-2 after wins this year, and the Falcons are 2-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Air Force and South Dakota both have one win in their last two games.