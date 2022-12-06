The South Dakota Coyotes and the Air Force Falcons square off in a non-conference battle on Tuesday. The Coyotes are 5-4 overall and have won two straight games. On Saturday, South Dakota narrowly defeated BYU 69-68. Meanwhile, Air Force had its four-game win streak halted. On Dec. 3, the Falcons dropped 68-64 to Portland State.

Tip-off from the Clune Arena in Colorado is set for 5 p.m. ET. The Falcons are 4-point favorites in the latest South Dakota vs. Air Force odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 127. Before making any Air Force vs. South Dakota picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, here are several college basketball odds and betting lines and trends for South Dakota vs. Air Force:

South Dakota vs. Air Force spread: Falcons -4

South Dakota vs. Air Force over/under: 127 points

South Dakota vs. Air Force money line: Falcons -180, Coyotes +155

SD: Under is 5-0 in the Coyotes' last five overall

AF: Falcons are 4-1 ATS in their last five games overall

Why Air Force can cover

Sophomore guard Jake Heidbreder leads the Falcons offense. The Indiana native owns a reliable jumper and can be a sound space creator. Heidbreder averages 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and shoots 37% from downtown. He's scored 16 points in two of his last three outings.

Freshman guard Corbin Green is another impactful player in the backcourt. Green crashes the glass and has a quick first step to attack the lane. The Texas native plays outstanding defense and will block shots and get into passing lanes. Green averages 12.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.8 steals per game. On Nov. 30, he logged 15 points, seven rebounds, six blocks and three steals.

Why South Dakota can cover

Sophomore guard A.J. Plitzuweit is the top scoring threat for the Coyotes. Plitzuweit is a confident player with a solid jump shot. He's first on the team in scoring (11.6) and 3-point percentage (56%). Plitzuweit has scored in double figures in three matchups, including a 30-point performance.

Sophomore guard Paul Bruns has been a consistent scorer in the backcourt for South Dakota. Bruns has the quickness to get to the basket and can space the floor if needed. The South Dakota native is averaging 11.2 points and four rebounds per game. Burns has scored in double figures in eight of the nine games thus far. In his last game, Burns finished with 15 points, six rebounds and went 3-of-7 from downtown.

How to make South Dakota vs. Air Force picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 137 combined points.

So who wins Air Force vs. South Dakota? And which side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.