Who's Playing

Tarleton State @ Air Force

Current Records: Tarleton State 5-5; Air Force 7-4

What to Know

The Air Force Falcons will look to defend their home court on Sunday against the Tarleton State Texans at 3:30 p.m. ET. The Falcons are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

Air Force made easy work of the Arkansas State Red Wolves last Friday and carried off an 80-55 win. Air Force got double-digit scores from four players: guard Jake Heidbreder (16), forward Corbin Green (15), forward Rytis Petraitis (11), and guard Camden Vander Zwaag (10).

Meanwhile, things couldn't have gone much worse for Tarleton State as they lost 75-49 to the UCF Knights on Sunday. The top scorer for Tarleton State was guard Shakur Daniel (15 points).

Air Force's victory lifted them to 7-4 while Tarleton State's loss dropped them down to 5-5. In Air Force's victory, Rytis Petraitis had 11 points and five assists and Jake Heidbreder had 16 points. We'll see if Tarleton State have a strategy for dealing with them or if they lead their team to another successful outing.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Series History

Tarleton State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.