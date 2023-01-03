Who's Playing

Utah State @ Air Force

Current Records: Utah State 12-2; Air Force 9-6

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies won both of their matches against the Air Force Falcons last season (73-46 and 83-56) and are aiming for the same result Tuesday. The Aggies and Air Force will face off in a Mountain West battle at 9 p.m. ET at Clune Arena. Utah State will be strutting in after a win while Air Force will be stumbling in from a loss.

This past Saturday, Utah State wrapped up 2022 with a 67-54 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Air Force was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 75-69 to the Nevada Wolf Pack. Guard Jake Heidbreder put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 5-for-8 from downtown and finished with 22 points. Heidbreder's performance made up for a slower matchup against the San Diego State Aztecs last week.

The Aggies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (8-4), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Utah State's win brought them up to 12-2 while the Falcons' defeat pulled them down to 9-6. Utah State is 9-2 after wins this season, and Air Force is 3-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Aggies are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Falcons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah State have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Air Force.