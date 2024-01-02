Another exciting Mountain West matchup is on the schedule as the Air Force Falcons and the Utah State Aggies are set to tip at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Clune Arena. Air Force is 7-5 overall and 4-3 at home, while Utah State is 12-1 overall and 2-1 on the road. Utah State has dominated this series in recent years, winning seven of the last eight meetings against Air Force.

Air Force vs. Utah State spread: Air Force +6.5

Air Force vs. Utah State over/under: 136 points

Air Force vs. Utah State money line: Air Force: +242, Utah State: -305

What you need to know about Air Force

Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher after suffering their third straight loss. The Falcons fell to the Northern Colorado Bears 83-79. The game was a 43-43 toss-up at halftime, but Air Force was outscored by Northern Colorado in the second.

Despite their loss, the Falcons saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Beau Becker, who went 6-for-9 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and two assists, was perhaps the best of all. Kellan Boylan was another key contributor, scoring 15 points to go along with nine rebounds.

What you need to know about Utah State

Meanwhile, Utah State waltzed into its game last Friday with 10 straight wins but the Aggies left with 11. They strolled past the East Tennessee State Buccaneers with points to spare, winning the game 80-65.

Utah State can attribute much of its success to Darius Brown II, who scored 19 points along with eight assists. Another player making a difference was Great Osobor, who dropped a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. For the season, Osobor is averaging 17.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

