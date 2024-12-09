The top prospect in the 2025 class will announce his college decision and come off the board on Tuesday.

AJ Dybantsa, a 6-foot-9 forward who is playing his senior season at Hurricane (Utah) Prep, will make his college choice live on ESPN's First Take at around 10:30 am, his father Ace Dybantsa confirmed to 247Sports on Monday.

Dybantsa is ranked the No. 1 prospect in the loaded 2025 class, right ahead of Duke signee Cameron Boozer, who checks in at No. 2, and Kansas signee Darryn Peterson, the No. 3 prospect In the country.

Dybantsa has released a top four that includes Alabama, BYU, Kansas, and North Carolina. The Cougars have long been considered the favorite to land Dybantsa though in recent weeks the Crimson Tide and the Tar Heels have closed the gap and made the final weeks of this recruitment more intriguing.

Still, as of Monday afternoon, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Travis Branham considers BYU the favorite.

As his ranking indicates, Dybantsa is an elite prospect who will immediately impact a college program and undoubtedly be a one-and-done prospect and a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

RELATED: No. 3-ranked Darryn Peterson and Prolific Prep outduel No. 1-ranked AJ Dybantsa and Utah Prep

Dybantsa combines size, length, and athleticism with a highly advanced skillset and natural talent for putting the ball in the hole. He has been one of the best scorers in all of grassroots throughout his high school career and he continues to expand his scoring package and become a better defender and playmaker. Because of Dybantsa's ability and physical traits, he has become one of the most coveted recruits in the country and one of the top prospects In grassroots basketball in years.

247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein wrote this scouting report on Dybantsa: