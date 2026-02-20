One of the MAC's top teams will be on display Friday when the Akron Zips travel to take on the Ball State Cardinals. Akron is 21-5 (12-1 MAC), trailing only undefeated Miami (OH) in the conference standings. Ball State, meanwhile, has struggled this season and enters this matchup 8-18 overall with a 3-10 mark in the MAC. Akron is 13-11 against the spread this season, while Ball State is 9-15 ATS.

Tipoff at John E. Worthen Arena is at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. The latest Akron vs. Ball State odds list the Zips as 14.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 147.5. Before making any Ball State vs. Akron picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 15 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on an 11-5 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Akron vs. Ball State 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Ball State vs. Akron:

Akron vs. Ball State spread: Akron -14.5 Akron vs. Ball State over/under: 147.5 points Akron vs. Ball State money line: Akron -1538, Ball State +871 Akron vs. Ball State picks: See picks at SportsLine Akron vs. Ball State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

Top Akron vs. Ball State predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Ball State vs. Akron, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (147.5 points). Akron has hit the Over in two straight games and is 13-11 to the Over this season.

These teams met on Jan. 13, a game Akron won 87-77. That game cleared the total (152.5) as the teams combined for 164 points. This time around, the model is projecting the Over to hit again as the teams combine for 153 points.

How to make Ball State vs. Akron picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Akron vs. Ball State, and which side of the spread hits well over 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.