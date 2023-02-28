Who's Playing

Ball State @ Akron

Current Records: Ball State 20-9; Akron 20-9

What to Know

The Akron Zips and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The Zips should still be riding high after a victory, while Ball State will be looking to regain their footing.

Akron strolled past the Western Michigan Broncos with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 81-64.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Ball State this past Saturday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, falling 75-68.

Akron came up short against Ball State in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 70-63. Maybe the Zips will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Akron have won eight out of their last 12 games against Ball State.