Who's Playing
Ball State @ Akron
Current Records: Ball State 20-9; Akron 20-9
What to Know
The Akron Zips and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid-American clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at James A. Rhodes Arena. The Zips should still be riding high after a victory, while Ball State will be looking to regain their footing.
Akron strolled past the Western Michigan Broncos with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 81-64.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Ball State this past Saturday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Eastern Michigan Eagles, falling 75-68.
Akron came up short against Ball State in the teams' previous meeting last month, falling 70-63. Maybe the Zips will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Akron have won eight out of their last 12 games against Ball State.
- Jan 06, 2023 - Ball State 70 vs. Akron 63
- Mar 01, 2022 - Akron 79 vs. Ball State 60
- Jan 11, 2022 - Akron 84 vs. Ball State 74
- Feb 19, 2021 - Akron 88 vs. Ball State 79
- Jan 30, 2021 - Akron 74 vs. Ball State 42
- Jan 10, 2020 - Akron 75 vs. Ball State 60
- Feb 16, 2019 - Ball State 57 vs. Akron 56
- Feb 13, 2018 - Ball State 90 vs. Akron 77
- Jan 27, 2018 - Ball State 111 vs. Akron 106
- Mar 10, 2017 - Akron 74 vs. Ball State 70
- Feb 07, 2017 - Akron 65 vs. Ball State 63
- Jan 30, 2016 - Akron 73 vs. Ball State 64