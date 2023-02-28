Who's Playing

Ball State @ Akron

Current Records: Ball State 20-9; Akron 20-9

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Akron Zips at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Cardinals will be looking to get back in the win column.

Ball State came up short against the Eastern Michigan Eagles this past Saturday, falling 75-68.

Meanwhile, the Zips strolled past the Western Michigan Broncos with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 81-64.

Ball State is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Ball State, who are 14-13 against the spread.

Ball State was able to grind out a solid win over Akron in the teams' previous meeting in January, winning 70-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cardinals since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Zips are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Akron have won eight out of their last 12 games against Ball State.