Who's Playing
Ball State @ Akron
Current Records: Ball State 20-9; Akron 20-9
What to Know
The Ball State Cardinals are on the road again Tuesday and play against the Akron Zips at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Cardinals will be looking to get back in the win column.
Ball State came up short against the Eastern Michigan Eagles this past Saturday, falling 75-68.
Meanwhile, the Zips strolled past the Western Michigan Broncos with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 81-64.
Ball State is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Ball State, who are 14-13 against the spread.
Ball State was able to grind out a solid win over Akron in the teams' previous meeting in January, winning 70-63. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cardinals since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Zips are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Akron have won eight out of their last 12 games against Ball State.
- Jan 06, 2023 - Ball State 70 vs. Akron 63
- Mar 01, 2022 - Akron 79 vs. Ball State 60
- Jan 11, 2022 - Akron 84 vs. Ball State 74
- Feb 19, 2021 - Akron 88 vs. Ball State 79
- Jan 30, 2021 - Akron 74 vs. Ball State 42
- Jan 10, 2020 - Akron 75 vs. Ball State 60
- Feb 16, 2019 - Ball State 57 vs. Akron 56
- Feb 13, 2018 - Ball State 90 vs. Akron 77
- Jan 27, 2018 - Ball State 111 vs. Akron 106
- Mar 10, 2017 - Akron 74 vs. Ball State 70
- Feb 07, 2017 - Akron 65 vs. Ball State 63
- Jan 30, 2016 - Akron 73 vs. Ball State 64