The No. 1 seed Akron Zips (25-6) will try to maintain their dominant season when they face the No. 8 seed Bowling Green Falcons (14-17) in the 2025 MAC Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday morning. Akron went 17-1 in conference play this season, winning the league by three games ahead of Miami (OH). Bowling Green had its four-game winning streak snapped in a 64-63 loss to Western Michigan in the final game of the regular season. The Falcons lost to the Zips by just three points in the lone meeting of the season, which came on Jan. 3.

Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. ET on Thursday at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Akron is favored by 10.5 points in the latest Akron vs. Bowling Green odds, while the over/under is 149.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Bowling Green vs. Akron picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters conference championship week on a 225-165 betting roll (+1873) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Akron-Bowling Green. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Akron vs. Bowling Green spread: Akron -10.5

Akron vs. Bowling Green over/under: 149.5 points

Akron vs. Bowling Green money line: Akron -481, Bowling Green +394

Akron vs. Bowling Green picks: See picks here

Akron vs. Bowling Green streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Akron can cover

Akron was among the most dominant mid-major teams in college basketball this season, going 17-1 in MAC play. The Zips suffered their lone loss at Ohio on Feb. 22, but they responded with a four-game winning streak. They are coming off an 88-70 win over Buffalo on March 7, as senior forward James Okonkwo posted a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Zips have an extremely balanced lineup, with eight players averaging more than six points per game. Junior guard Nate Johnson leads the way with 13.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game, while junior guard Tavari Johnson is averaging 12.8 points and 4.0 assists. Akron has won six straight games against Bowling Green, and the Zips have covered in nine of the last 13 meetings. See which team to pick here.

Why Bowling Green can cover

Bowling Green played some of its best basketball down the stretch of the regular season, winning four of its final five games. The lone loss came against Western Michigan last Friday in a 64-63 thriller, despite a pair of 20-point performances from senior forward Marcus Johnson and senior guard Derrick Butler. They are two of four double-digit scorers on the roster, with Johnson averaging a team-high 16.1 points.

The Falcons gave Akron one of its toughest tests of the regular season, covering the spread as 5.5-point home underdogs in a 71-68 final. Freshman guard Sharron Young scored a team-high 17 points off the bench in that game. Bowling Green has covered the spread in four of its last five games, while Akron is just 2-6 against the spread in its last eight contests. See which team to pick here.

How to make Akron vs. Bowling Green picks

The model has simulated Bowling Green vs. Akron 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Akron vs. Bowling Green, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bowling Green vs. Akron spread you need to jump on, all from the model that is on a 225-165 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.