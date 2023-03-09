Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Akron

Regular Season Records: Buffalo 15-16; Akron 21-10

What to Know

The Buffalo Bulls haven't won a contest against the Akron Zips since March 12 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Buffalo and Akron are set to clash at 6:30 p.m. ET March 9 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in the first round of the Mid-American Conference Tourney. The Bulls should still be riding high after a win, while the Zips will be looking to get back in the win column.

Buffalo didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks last Friday, but they still walked away with a 68-63 victory. The top scorer for Buffalo was forward Isaiah Adams (16 points).

Meanwhile, Akron was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 89-84 to the Kent State Golden Flashes. Guard Xavier Castaneda wasn't much of a difference maker for Akron; Castaneda picked up four fouls and turned the ball over five times en route to a 2-for-13, 13-point finish.

The Bulls are expected to lose this next one by 7. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Buffalo, who are 15-14 against the spread.

Akron's defeat took them down to 21-10 while Buffalo's victory pulled them up to 15-16. If Buffalo want to win, they will need to focus on stopping the Zips' forward Enrique Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 12 boards, and forward Sammy Hunter, who shot 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 26 points. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Zips are a solid 7-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Akron and Buffalo both have nine wins in their last 18 games.