The Buffalo Bulls are still in the mix for the No. 2 seed in the Mid-American Conference tournament entering a matchup with the visiting Akron Zips on Tuesday afternoon. The Bulls (12-7, 10-5 MAC) have ripped off three straight victories to pull within one game of the Zips and Kent State for second place in the conference. Akron (14-6, 12-5) is heading in the opposite direction and is attempting to avoid a season-worst third straight defeat.

Tip-off is at 2 p.m. ET at Alumni Arena in Buffalo. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bulls as six-point favorites while the over-under for total points scored is 158 in the latest Akron vs. Buffalo odds. Before making any Buffalo vs. Akron picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Akron vs. Buffalo. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Buffalo vs. Akron:

Akron vs. Buffalo spread: Buffalo -6

Akron vs. Buffalo over-under: 158 points

Akron vs. Buffalo money line: Buffalo -260; Akron +210

AKR: The Zips ended a six-game losing streak in the series with a 13-point win at Buffalo last season

BUF: The Bulls have scored at least 50 points in the paint in three straight games

Latest Odds: Buffalo Bulls -6 Bet Now

Why Akron can cover



The Zips had their 14-game home winning streak snapped by Bowling Green on Friday despite 29 points from guard Loren Cristian Jackson that raised his conference-best scoring average to 21.4. The 5-foot-8 senior guard also ranks second in the MAC with an average of 6.4 assists. Jackson was unstoppable in a pair of meetings against the Bulls last season, scoring 28 points in a home loss and 35 in a victory at Buffalo.

Guard Bryan Trimble Jr. is second on the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game, but he has not been much of a factor in the past two losses with a combined 15 points on 5-of-20 shooting. He had played superbly in the previous five contests, averaging 19.2 points while shooting better than 50 percent from behind the arc (25 of 48). Leading rebounder Enrique Freeman (8.8) is shooting 75.3 percent from the floor.

Why Buffalo can cover

Forward Josh Mballa ranks second behind leading scorer Jeenathan Williams (17.3) at 15.1 points and is the Bulls' top rebounder at 10.1 per game. The 6-foot-7, 220-pounder had a game-high 23 points and nine rebounds in a 20-point romp at Ohio on Saturday that snapped the Bobcats' six-game winning streak. He is averaging 11.0 boards over the past eight games and has registered four double-doubles in that span.

Guard Jayvon Graves' numbers have dipped from 17.1 points in 2018-19 to 14.5 this season and among the reasons is a career-low 29.0 shooting percentage from 3-point range. Still, he has scored in double figures in six consecutive games and eight of the past nine. Sophomore LaQuill Hardnett is averaging 12.8 points over the past four games and is perfect from the floor in that span, shooting 17 of 17 overall.

How to make Buffalo vs. Akron picks

The model is leaning under on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 155 points. It also says one side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Buffalo vs. Akron? And which side of the spread hits over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.