Akron vs. Central Michigan odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 14 predictions from proven model

The Akron Zips and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to square off in a Mid-American Conference matchup at 7 p.m. ET Friday at McGuirk Arena. CMU is 13-10 overall and 11-2 at home while the Zips are 18-6 overall and 5-3 on the road. Akron has won four of its past six games. Central Michigan is trying to avoid a third consecutive loss.

The Zips are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Central Michigan vs. Akron odds, while the over-under is set at 152.5. Before entering any Akron vs. Central Michigan picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Central Michigan vs. Akron. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Central Michigan vs. Akron:

Central Michigan vs. Akron spread: Central Michigan +3.5

Central Michigan vs. Akron over-under: 152.5 points

Central Michigan vs. Akron money line: Central Michigan +149, Akron -178

What you need to know about Central Michigan

CMU fell 73-70 to the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Tuesday. Travon Broadway Jr. missed a three-point attempt at the buzzer. Broadway tied a career high with 17 points. David DiLeo scored 24 points. He made 6-of-13 3-point attempts. The Chippewas have won four and lost four in their past eight games.

What you need to know about Akron

Akron didn't have too much trouble with the Bowling Green Falcons at home on Tuesday as they won 74-59. Loren Cristian Jackson scored 28 points. Tyler Cheese had 17 points and made 9-of-10 free-throw attempts. Xeyrius Williams finished with 10 rebounds. The Zips have now won nine of their last 12 games.

How to make Akron vs. Central Michigan picks

The model has simulated Central Michigan vs. Akron 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Central Michigan vs. Akron? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Central Michigan vs. Akron spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.