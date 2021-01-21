The Central Michigan Chippewas and the Akron Zips are set to square off in a Mid-American Conference matchup at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron is 6-3 overall and 5-0 at home while the Chippewas are 6-8 overall and 2-5 on the road. Akron has won eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings with Central Michigan but is only 5-4-1 against the spread during that span.

In fact, the Chippewas have actually covered in two of the last three matchups though they've covered in just one of their last five games overall entering Thursday. The Zips are favored by 11 points in the latest Akron vs. Central Michigan odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 153.5. Before entering any Central Michigan vs. Akron picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Akron vs. Central Michigan. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Central Michigan vs. Akron:

Akron vs. Central Michigan spread: Akron -11

Akron vs. Central Michigan over-under: 153.5 points

Akron vs. Central Michigan money line: Akron -700, Central Michigan +475

Latest Odds: Akron Zips -10.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Akron

The Zips didn't have too much trouble with the Bowling Green Falcons on the road on Tuesday, winning 69-57. Bryan Trimble Jr. led Akron with 18 points in the win to lead all scorers and Loren Cristian Jackson had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists. Enrique Freeman also had a big night with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

Jackson is a Long Beach State transfer who has become one of the best mid-major point guards in the country despite his smaller stature (5-foot-8). The defending MAC Player of the Year is averaging 21.9 points and 6.9 assists per game and he torched Central Michigan for 31 points the last time he played the Chippewas in December.

What you need to know about Central Michigan

Meanwhile, CMU ended up a good deal behind the Toledo Rockets when the teams played on Tuesday, losing 89-72. Keno Davis' ninth year in Mount Pleasant has been up and down. The Chippewas began the season with three losses before winning five times in a six-game span. However, they've now lost four of their last five and shot just 16.0 percent from the 3-point line in the loss to Toledo.

Travon Broadway has provided Central Michigan with a consistent scoring threat though. He's averaging 17.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game and his ability to create offense from the wing will be key on Thursday against Akron.

How to make Akron vs. Central Michigan picks

The model has simulated Akron vs. Central Michigan 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Akron vs. Central Michigan? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.