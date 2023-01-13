Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan @ Akron
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-12; Akron 10-6
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 3-11 against the Akron Zips since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. EMU and Akron will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at James A. Rhodes Arena. The Zips should still be riding high after a win, while EMU will be looking to right the ship.
EMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 85-79 to the Western Michigan Broncos.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Akron has finally found some success away from home. They skirted past the Bowling Green Falcons 74-70.
The Eagles are now 4-12 while Akron sits at 10-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: EMU has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Akron has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 36th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Akron have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Akron 67 vs. Eastern Michigan 48
- Jan 22, 2022 - Akron 46 vs. Eastern Michigan 44
- Jan 26, 2021 - Akron 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Jan 09, 2021 - Eastern Michigan 71 vs. Akron 59
- Feb 08, 2020 - Akron 59 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Jan 04, 2020 - Akron 69 vs. Eastern Michigan 45
- Jan 15, 2019 - Akron 51 vs. Eastern Michigan 49
- Mar 08, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 67 vs. Akron 58
- Jan 16, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 63 vs. Akron 49
- Mar 09, 2017 - Akron 79 vs. Eastern Michigan 62
- Feb 10, 2017 - Akron 87 vs. Eastern Michigan 76
- Jan 20, 2017 - Akron 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Mar 10, 2016 - Akron 65 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Jan 19, 2016 - Akron 92 vs. Eastern Michigan 88