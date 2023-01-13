Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan @ Akron

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 4-12; Akron 10-6

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 3-11 against the Akron Zips since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. EMU and Akron will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at James A. Rhodes Arena. The Zips should still be riding high after a win, while EMU will be looking to right the ship.

EMU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 85-79 to the Western Michigan Broncos.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Akron has finally found some success away from home. They skirted past the Bowling Green Falcons 74-70.

The Eagles are now 4-12 while Akron sits at 10-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: EMU has allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the 358th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Akron has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.70% percent of their shots, which is the 36th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Akron have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Eastern Michigan.