Who's Playing

Jackson State @ Akron

Current Records: Jackson State 1-7; Akron 4-4

What to Know

The Akron Zips will play host again and welcome the Jackson State Tigers to James A. Rhodes Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Sunday. The Zips should still be riding high after a victory, while Jackson State will be looking to get back in the win column.

Everything came up roses for Akron at home against the Muskingum Fighting Muskies last week as the squad secured an 80-33 win.

Meanwhile, Jackson State was expected to have a tough go of it last Tuesday, and, well, they did. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 78-51 punch to the gut against the TCU Horned Frogs. One thing holding Jackson State back was the mediocre play of guard Ken Evans Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 27 minutes but put up just four points on 2-for-11 shooting.

Akron is the favorite in this one, with an expected 14-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-2 against the spread when favored.

The Zips' victory brought them up to 4-4 while the Tigers' defeat pulled them down to 1-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Akron has only been able to knock down 40% percent of their shots, which is the 13th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Jackson State has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.70% from the floor on average, which is the 350th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Zips are a big 14-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.