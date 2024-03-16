The No. 8 seed Kent State Golden Flashes and the No. 2 seed Akron Zips square off in the 2024 MAC Tournament final on Saturday. The Golden Flashes are on a two-game win streak. Kent State outlasted Bowling Green 73-60 in the semifinals. On the other side, Akron narrowly knocked off Ohio 65-62 to advance.

Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Ohio is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Zips are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Kent State vs. Akron odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 132.5. Before making any Akron vs. Kent State picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters 2024 conference championship week on a 145-104 roll on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to last season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. It also has a strong 28-18 (+820) record on top-rated spread picks this season. Anyone following has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Kent State vs. Akron and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Akron vs. Kent State:

Kent State vs. Akron spread: Zips -5.5

Kent State vs. Akron over/under: 132.5 points

Kent State vs. Akron money line: Zips -218, Golden Flashes +178

KENT: Kent State has hit the 1H Under in 18 of last 32 games

AKR: Akron has hit the game total Under in 13 of last 18 games

Kent State vs. Akron picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Kent State can cover

Junior guard Jalen Sullinger has provided Kent State with an athletic, three-level scorer this season. Sullinger owns a quick first step and is a streaky shooter from the outside. The Ohio native averages a team-high 15.1 points with 2.4 assists per game. In the semifinal win over Bowling Green, he finished with 22 points and five assists.

Junior forward VonCameron Davis is a solid playmaker in the frontcourt. Davis is relentlessly attacking the board and is consistently attacking downhill. The Illinois native is putting up 13.8 points, five rebounds and shoots 48% from the field. In the quarterfinal victory over Toledo, Davis had 26 points and 12 boards. See which team to pick here.

Why Akron can cover

Senior forward Enrique Freeman has been the best player on the squad for the Zips. Freeman gets to his spots around the rim with ease and uses his length to be a consistent contributor on the glass. He leads the team in both scoring (18.4) and rebounds (12.8) while shooting 59% from the field. Freeman recorded 24 points and 21 rebounds on Friday.

Senior forward Sammy Hunter is a solid player for the Zips. He moves with terrific energy and plays well off the ball. Hunter averages 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and shoots 36% from beyond the arc. He's scored in double figures in three of the past four games. On Mar. 15, Hunter dropped 14 points and went 4-of-7 from downtown. See which team to pick here.

How to make Kent State vs. Akron picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 145 points. The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Akron vs. Kent State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that has returned more than $1,700 on its college basketball picks this season, and find out.