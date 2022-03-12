The battle for the 2022 MAC Tournament championship is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday as the fourth-seeded Akron Zips (23-9) will try to continue defying the odds in their matchup with the second-seeded Kent State Golden Flashes (23-9) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, and the winner will earn an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. The Zips have won back-to-back games as underdogs to make it to the Mid-American Conference Tournament final, including beating top-seeded Toledo 70-62 in the semifinals. But they'll be up against a Kent State team that has rattled off 14 straight wins and beaten Akron twice so far this season.

The Golden Flashes are 2.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 124.5 in the latest Kent State vs. Akron odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking in any Akron vs. Kent State picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Akron vs. Kent State point spread: Kent State -2.5

Akron vs. Kent State over-under total: 124.5 points

Akron vs. Kent State money line: Akron +120, Kent State -140

AKRON: The Zips are 8-2 ATS as an underdog with three straight outright wins.

KENTST: The Golden Flashes are 14-6-2 ATS in conference games and went 2-0 ATS vs. Akron this season.

Why Akron can cover

Point guard Xavier Castaneda is coming off his second-best scoring performance of the season, racking up 26 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including a 5-of-11 night from 3-point range. Toledo nearly overcame a 10-point halftime deficit in the semifinals to cut the lead to one point, but that was as close as they could get as Castaneda drained back-to-back 3-pointers later in the period.

In the most recent meeting between these teams, Castaneda scored just six points in a 66-64 win by the Golden Flashes, and if the Zips can get a performance more in line with what he brought to the court on Friday, that could be the difference in sending Akron to the NCAA Tournament or sending the Zips home. Akron is beating expectations over the last three weeks, going 6-1 ATS with their only non-cover a straight-up win as big favorites, so the Zips shouldn't be counted out.

Why Kent State can cover

The Golden Flashes are led by a 1-2 punch of Sincere Carry and Malique Jacobs, who have combined for more than 30 points per game on the season and came through with 35 combined points in the team's 67-61 win over Ohio in the MAC Tournament semifinals. While Jacobs scores fewer points of the duo, he makes an impact on the glass as well, and two straight double-digit rebounding performances in the MAC Tournament give him nine double-doubles on the season.

Carry has been an absolute dagger against the Zips this season, averaging 25.5 points in Kent State's two wins over Akron. His 32-point effort in the first meeting with the Zips matched his career high in scoring until he rattled off 42 points and 10 made 3s in a massive effort against Ball State late in the regular season.

