Who's Playing

Morgan State @ Akron

Current Records: Morgan State 1-2; Akron 1-1

What to Know

The Morgan State Bears will square off against the Akron Zips at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

The Bears ended up a good deal behind the VCU Rams when they played this past Saturday, losing 69-54. Guard Isaiah Burke had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-16 shooting and turning the ball over four times in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the contest between Akron and the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Friday was not a total blowout, but with the Zips falling 73-54, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for Akron was the play of Xavier Castaneda, who had 20 points and six assists.

Morgan State have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 13.5-point spread they are up against. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 2-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

The losses put Morgan State at 1-2 and Akron at 1-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: The Bears rank first in college basketball when it comes to takeaways, with 19.1 on average. But the Zips enter the matchup with only 11.4 turnovers per game on average, good for 14th best in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Zips are a big 13.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.