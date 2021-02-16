The Akron Zips look to continue their home dominance over the Northern Illinois Huskies when they meet in a Mid-American Conference matchup on Tuesday. Akron (12-4), which is second in the conference at 10-3, one-half game behind conference-leading Toledo, has won two straight and eight of its last nine games. Northern Illinois (2-11), meanwhile, is tied for 11th in the conference with Eastern Michigan at 1-7 in the MAC, which is playing as just one division this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tip-off from James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio, is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Zips lead the all-time series 27-13, including a 17-2 advantage in games played at Akron. The Zips are 16.5-point favorites in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Akron odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 132.5. Before making any Akron vs. Northern Illinois picks, check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Akron vs. Northern Illinois. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Northern Illinois vs. Akron:

Northern Illinois vs. Akron spread: Akron -16.5

Northern Illinois vs. Akron over-under: 132.5 points

Northern Illinois vs. Akron money line: Akron -1700; NIU +900

NIU: Darius Beane hit a pull-up jumper with one second left in the first meeting this season to propel the Huskies to a 67-65 win over the Zips on Jan. 12

AKR: Has won 13 games in a row at James A. Rhodes Arena

Why Akron can cover



The Zips have been on a roll and are coming off an 83-76 win over Miami (Ohio) on Friday. Senior guard Loren Cristian Jackson has been dominant and leads the team in scoring at 21.6 points per game. He is also averaging 6.4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 0.9 steals. He is connecting on 44.1 percent of his field goals, including 34.7 percent of his 3-pointers, and 87 percent of his free throws. He has reached double figures in 15 of 16 games, including two double-doubles. He poured in 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a win over Malone on Dec. 19, and scored 13 points and grabbed 10 boards in a victory over Central Michigan on Jan. 21.

Junior guard Bryan Trimble Jr. is also averaging double-figure scoring at 12.5 points per game, reaching double digits in nine games. His best game was a 26-point performance at Kent State on Feb. 5. He scored 25 points in a win over Central Michigan. Trimble is also averaging 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 steals, and is a 90.9 percent foul shooter. He is also connecting on 39.7 percent of his 3-pointers.

Why Northern Illinois can cover

Despite missing seven games, including three to COVID-19 contact tracing and four with a hamstring injury, sophomore guard Tyler Cochran leads the Huskies in scoring (13.7 points per game) and rebounding (7.5). He finished second among MAC freshmen in rebounding last year with 129, and has scored in double figures 13 times in his career, including all six games he's played in this season. Cochran has led the Huskies in scoring in four of six games and also led NIU in rebounding three times.

Also powering Northern Illinois is junior guard Trendon Hankerson, who is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game. He is solid at the line, connecting on 70.6 percent of his free throws. He has scored in double figures in 10 games this season, including the past five games. He has scored a season-high 18 points in games at Pittsburgh on Dec. 5 and Ball State on Dec. 8.

How to make Northern Illinois vs. Akron picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting both teams combine for 137 points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Northern Illinois vs. Akron? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.