The Akron Zips and the Northern Illinois Huskies are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Convocation Center. NIU is 1-9 overall and 1-4 at home, while the Zips are 4-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. Akron has dominated this series in recent years, winning four of its last five matchups against Northern Illinois. However, the Huskies are 4-2 against the spread in their last six meetings against the Zips.

The Zips are favored by 8.5-points in the latest Northern Illinois vs. Akron odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 134.

Northern Illinois vs. Akron spread: Northern Illinois +8.5

Northern Illinois vs. Akron over-under: 134 points

What you need to know about Northern Illinois

The contest between NIU and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with NIU falling 70-58 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The Huskies enter Tuesday's showdown averaging 58.8 points per game this season. They're led by guard Tyler Cochran, who's averaging 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. Also leading the charge for Northern Illinois is guard Trendon Hankerson, who's scoring 12.1 points per game on average.

Northern Illinois is 0-6 in its last six home games, but the Huskies have covered the spread in four of their last five meetings against Akron at home.

What you need to know about Akron

Meanwhile, Akron lost to the Eastern Michigan Eagles on the road by a decisive 71-59 margin in its last outing. Loren Cristian Jackson and Maishe Dailey scored 10 points apiece in Saturday's loss. For the season, Jackson is averaging 22.8 points, 7.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game. Dailey, meanwhile, is averaging 8.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Akron has won 12 of its last 15 games dating back to last season, but the Zips are just 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games overall.

