Who's Playing

Ohio @ Akron

Current Records: Ohio 11-9; Akron 14-6

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Ohio Bobcats will be on the road. Ohio and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bobcats winning the first 69-63 on the road and Akron taking the second 91-83.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Ohio and the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Ohio wrapped it up with an 88-76 win at home. Four players on Ohio scored in the double digits: forward Dwight Wilson III (31), guard AJ Brown (16), forward AJ Clayton (13), and guard Jaylin Hunter (12).

Meanwhile, the Zips didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 73-68 victory. Guard Xavier Castaneda took over for Akron, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 44% of their total).

Their wins bumped the Bobcats to 11-9 and Akron to 14-6. On Tuesday Ohio relied heavily on Dwight Wilson III, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds. It will be up to Akron's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Akron have won nine out of their last 14 games against Ohio.