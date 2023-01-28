Who's Playing
Ohio @ Akron
Current Records: Ohio 11-9; Akron 14-6
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Ohio Bobcats will be on the road. Ohio and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at James A. Rhodes Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Bobcats winning the first 69-63 on the road and Akron taking the second 91-83.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between Ohio and the Western Michigan Broncos on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Ohio wrapped it up with an 88-76 win at home. Four players on Ohio scored in the double digits: forward Dwight Wilson III (31), guard AJ Brown (16), forward AJ Clayton (13), and guard Jaylin Hunter (12).
Meanwhile, the Zips didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks on Tuesday, but they still walked away with a 73-68 victory. Guard Xavier Castaneda took over for Akron, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 44% of their total).
Their wins bumped the Bobcats to 11-9 and Akron to 14-6. On Tuesday Ohio relied heavily on Dwight Wilson III, who posted a double-double on 31 points and 11 rebounds. It will be up to Akron's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Akron have won nine out of their last 14 games against Ohio.
- Feb 25, 2022 - Akron 91 vs. Ohio 83
- Jan 04, 2022 - Ohio 69 vs. Akron 63
- Feb 23, 2021 - Ohio 90 vs. Akron 73
- Dec 22, 2020 - Akron 90 vs. Ohio 70
- Mar 03, 2020 - Akron 74 vs. Ohio 67
- Jan 25, 2020 - Akron 88 vs. Ohio 86
- Mar 02, 2019 - Ohio 73 vs. Akron 49
- Feb 02, 2019 - Akron 65 vs. Ohio 53
- Feb 06, 2018 - Ohio 99 vs. Akron 75
- Jan 23, 2018 - Akron 71 vs. Ohio 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - Ohio 85 vs. Akron 70
- Jan 17, 2017 - Akron 83 vs. Ohio 68
- Mar 01, 2016 - Akron 91 vs. Ohio 76
- Feb 02, 2016 - Akron 80 vs. Ohio 68