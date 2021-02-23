The Ohio Bobcats look to resume their season where they left off on a four-game winning streak when they host the Akron Zips in a key Mid-American Conference matchup on Tuesday. The Bobcats (11-6), who are fourth in the MAC at 7-4, have not played in three weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Zips (14-4), who are second in the conference at 12-3, one-half game behind first-place Toledo, have also won four in a row. Akron is coming off an 88-79 win over Ball State on Friday, while Ohio defeated Central Michigan 83-69 in its last game on Feb. 2.

Tip-off from the Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio, is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Zips lead the all-time series 45-40, but Ohio leads the series 25-15 in games played at Athens. The Bobcats are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Akron vs. Ohio odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 151.5.

Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Ohio vs. Akron:

Akron vs. Ohio spread: Ohio -1.5

Akron vs. Ohio over-under: 151.5 points

AKR: The Zips have won three MAC tournament titles in the last eight seasons

OH: Senior forward Dwight Wilson III is second in the nation in field goal percentage at 69.3 percent

Why Ohio can cover



The Bobcats have five players averaging in double figures, led by junior guard Jason Preston. He leads the team with a 16.4 points per game average, and is also averaging 7.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.3 steals. Preston has reached double figures 12 times, including three double-doubles and one triple-double -- an 11-point, 11-assist and 10-rebound performance against Ball State on Jan. 23. He scored a season-high 31 points in a 77-75 loss to eighth-ranked Illinois on Nov. 27.

Wilson is also having a big season and is averaging 15.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. He has scored in double digits 14 times with four double-doubles, including in the Bobcats' last game at Central Michigan with 14 points and 10 rebounds. His highest scoring output was a 25-point effort against Northern Illinois on Jan. 5.

Why Akron can cover

The Zips, who have won 10 of their last 11 games, are led by senior guard Loren Cristian Jackson, who leads the team in scoring at 20.9 points per game. He is also averaging 6.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and one steal. He is connecting on 42 percent of his field goals, including 33 percent of his 3-pointers, and 87.5 percent of his free throws. He has reached double figures in 17 of 18 games, including three double-doubles.

Junior guard Bryan Trimble Jr. is also averaging double-figure scoring at 13.4 points per game, scoring in double figures in 11 of 18 games. His best scoring effort was a 26-point performance at Kent State on Feb. 5. He scored 25 points in a win over Central Michigan on Jan. 21. Trimble is also averaging 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 steals, and is a 94.1 percent foul shooter. He is also connecting on 41.9 percent of his 3-pointers.

