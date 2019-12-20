Akron vs. Tulane odds, spread: 2019 college basketball picks, Dec. 20 predictions from proven computer model

The Tulane Green Wave will take on the Akron Zips at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Akron is 8-2 overall, while Tulane is also 8-2. Both teams have been solid against the spared this season, as Akron is 6-2 against the number when playing against Division-I opponents and Tulane is 6-4. The Green Wave have a couple of solid wins over Utah on a neutral floor and at Southern Miss in their first season under former IUPUI and Georgia State head coach Ron Hunter. However, the Zips are favored by 4.5-points in the latest Tulane vs. Akron odds, while the Over-Under is set at 139.5. Before entering any Akron vs. Tulane picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 7 of the 2019-20 season on a profitable 36-28 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has simulated Tulane vs. Akron 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between Tulane and Alcorn State on Monday was still a pretty decisive one as the Green Wave wrapped it up with a 68-57 victory. Tulane got double-digit scores from four players: guards Teshaun Hightower (15), Nic Thomas (13), Jelly Walker (11), and Christion Thompson (10). Former Memphis and Kansas guard K.J. Lawson has provided Tulane a huge boost as a transfer this season, averaging 15.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game. Lawson is shooting 51.5 percent from the floor and 41.9 percent from beyond the arc this season and Akron will have a hard time accounting for his size and skill on the perimeter.

Meanwhile, Akron simply couldn't be stopped on Sunday, as it easily beat Concord University 100-50. The Zips shot an impressive 55.7 percent from the floor in the win and got 54 points from their bench while playing 11 players. Xeyrius Williams posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds while Channel Banks had 19 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the 3-point line. Williams is averaging a double-double per game (14.4 points and 10.0 rebounds) while Banks is shooting an impressive 46.9 percent from beyond the arc this season. Senior guard Tyler Cheese leads all Akron scorers averaging 15.4 points per game.

