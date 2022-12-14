Who's Playing

Wright State @ Akron

Current Records: Wright State 5-5; Akron 5-4

What to Know

The Akron Zips will square off against the Wright State Raiders at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Zips and the Jackson State Tigers on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Akron wrapped it up with an 85-72 win at home.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Wright State as they fell 64-60 to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers this past Saturday.

Akron is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are 0-3 against the spread when favored.

Akron's victory brought them up to 5-4 while the Raiders' loss pulled them down to 5-5. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Zips have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 38th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Wright State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 50.40% field goal percentage, good for ninth best in college basketball. We'll see if their 9% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Zips are a solid 7-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Akron won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.