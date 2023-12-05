Who's Playing

Bradley Braves @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Bradley 6-2, Akron 4-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Bradley Braves will head out on the road to face off against the Akron Zips at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Bradley was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Bradley has been a dominant force so far but will be looking to break out of a two-game mini slump. They fell 85-77 to the Sycamores on Saturday. Bradley found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Malevy Leons, who scored 18 points along with 9 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Connor Hickman, who scored 19 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, Akron's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Rebels by a score of 72-70. The close contest was extra heartbreaking for Akron, who almost overcame an 18 point deficit.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Enrique Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 rebounds.

The Braves' loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 6-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Zips, their defeat dropped their record down to 4-3.

Not only did Bradley and Akron lose their last games, but neither team managed to cover the spread. Looking forward, Akron is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Bradley in mind: they have a solid 6-2 record against the spread this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Bradley have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Akron is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Bradley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Bradley won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.