Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 12-17, Akron 21-8

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

What to Know

Eastern Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena.

On Saturday, the Eagles ended up a good deal behind the RedHawks and lost 52-37. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Eastern Michigan has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Zips were able to grind out a solid victory over the Huskies on Saturday, taking the game 80-73.

The Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 12-17. As for the Zips, they pushed their record up to 21-8 with that win, which was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season.

Eastern Michigan was pulverized by the Zips 77-46 when the teams last played back in January. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Eastern Michigan was down 42-23.

Series History

Akron has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.