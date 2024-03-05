Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Akron Zips
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 12-17, Akron 21-8
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Eastern Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena.
On Saturday, the Eagles ended up a good deal behind the RedHawks and lost 52-37. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Eastern Michigan has scored all season.
Meanwhile, the Zips were able to grind out a solid victory over the Huskies on Saturday, taking the game 80-73.
The Eagles' defeat dropped their record down to 12-17. As for the Zips, they pushed their record up to 21-8 with that win, which was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season.
Eastern Michigan was pulverized by the Zips 77-46 when the teams last played back in January. The contest was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Eastern Michigan was down 42-23.
Series History
Akron has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Jan 30, 2024 - Akron 77 vs. Eastern Michigan 46
- Feb 14, 2023 - Akron 78 vs. Eastern Michigan 51
- Jan 13, 2023 - Akron 104 vs. Eastern Michigan 67
- Feb 19, 2022 - Akron 67 vs. Eastern Michigan 48
- Jan 22, 2022 - Akron 46 vs. Eastern Michigan 44
- Jan 26, 2021 - Akron 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Jan 09, 2021 - Eastern Michigan 71 vs. Akron 59
- Feb 08, 2020 - Akron 59 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Jan 04, 2020 - Akron 69 vs. Eastern Michigan 45
- Jan 15, 2019 - Akron 51 vs. Eastern Michigan 49