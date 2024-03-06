Halftime Report

The last time Akron and Eastern Michigan met, the game was decided by 31 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. After one quarter, neither team has the match in the bag, but Akron leads 27-25 over Eastern Michigan.

If Akron keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 22-8 in no time. On the other hand, Eastern Michigan will have to make due with a 12-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 12-17, Akron 21-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Michigan has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Eastern Michigan must know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 20.5-point spread they're up against.

Last Saturday, the Eagles lost to the RedHawks at home by a decisive 52-37 margin. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Eastern Michigan has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Zips beat the Huskies 80-73 on Saturday.

The Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 12-17. As for the Zips, their win was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 21-8.

Eastern Michigan was pulverized by Akron 77-46 in their previous matchup back in January. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Eastern Michigan was down 42-23.

Odds

Akron is a big 20.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133 points.

Series History

Akron has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.