Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Akron and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 48-38 lead against Gardner-Webb.

Akron entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Gardner-Webb step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 5-8, Akron 7-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will head out on the road to face off against the Akron Zips at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Gardner-Webb is hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Last Tuesday, it was a hard-fought matchup, but the Bulldogs had to settle for a 69-66 defeat against the Mocs.

Meanwhile, Akron waltzed into their game Sunday with two straight wins but they left with three. They put a hurting on the Harriers at home to the tune of 88-45. With Akron ahead 48-22 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The Bulldogs have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-8 record this season. As for the Zips, their victory bumped their record up to 7-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Gardner-Webb is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Akron is a big 10-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

