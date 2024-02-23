Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Kent State 13-13, Akron 19-7

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

TV: CBS Sports Network

What to Know

After three games on the road, Akron is heading back home. They and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid American battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, the Zips came up short against the Rockets and fell 72-64.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 85 points the game before, Kent State faltered in their match on Tuesday. They fell 63-57 to the Bobcats.

The Zips' defeat dropped their record down to 19-7. As for the Golden Flashes, their loss dropped their record down to 13-13.

Going forward, Akron is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-2 against the spread when playing at home.

Akron beat the Golden Flashes 77-71 in their previous meeting back in January. Does Akron have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Golden Flashes turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Akron is a big 7.5-point favorite against Kent State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137 points.

Series History

Akron has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Kent State.