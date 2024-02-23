Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Kent State 13-13, Akron 19-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, February 23, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Akron is heading back home. They and the Kent State Golden Flashes will face off in a Mid American battle at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

On Tuesday, the Zips came up short against the Rockets and fell 72-64.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 85 points the game before, Kent State faltered in their match on Tuesday. They fell 63-57 to the Bobcats.

The Zips' defeat dropped their record down to 19-7. As for the Golden Flashes, their loss dropped their record down to 13-13.

Akron beat the Golden Flashes 77-71 when the teams last played back in January. Does Akron have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Golden Flashes turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Akron has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Kent State.