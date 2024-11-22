Who's Playing

Lamar Cardinals @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Lamar 1-2, Akron 1-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals are taking a road trip to face off against the Akron Zips at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

On Sunday, Lamar couldn't handle Sam Houston and fell 85-72. The Cardinals haven't had much luck with the Bearkats recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite their loss, Lamar saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Andrew Holifield, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Adam Hamilton, who had 13 points.

Even though they lost, Lamar smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Akron suffered their biggest defeat since November 21, 2023 on Tuesday. Their bruising 87-68 loss to Saint Mary's might stick with them for a while.

Like Lamar, Akron lost despite seeing results from several players. Amani Lyles led the charge by going 5 for 7 en route to 15 points. The dominant performance also gave Lyles a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (83.3%). Josiah Harris was another key player, posting 16 points.

Lamar now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Akron, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Lamar hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 85.3 points per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.