Miami-Hamilton Harriers @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Miami-Hamilton 0-0, Akron 6-3

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

The Akron Zips will host the Miami-Hamilton Harriers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 17th at James A. Rhodes Arena.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: Miami-Hamilton were dropping bombs up and down the court last season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.4 threes per game.

Looking back to last season, Miami-Hamilton finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Akron had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 21-10 record.