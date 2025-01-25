Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 14-4, Akron 13-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Miami (Ohio) is 1-9 against Akron since February of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at James A. Rhodes Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the RedHawks come in on eight and the Zips on six.

Last Tuesday, Miami (Ohio) earned an 84-76 win over Bowling Green.

Miami (Ohio)'s win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Kam Craft, who went 5 for 8 en route to 13 points. Craft had some trouble finding his footing against Kent State on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround. Antwone Woolfolk was another key player, posting 11 points in addition to seven rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Akron humbled Buffalo with a 90-58 smackdown.

Akron can attribute much of their success to Tavari Johnson, who went 8 for 13 en route to 20 points plus five assists and five rebounds. Johnson's performance made up for a slower matchup against Ohio last Friday. The team also got some help courtesy of Nate Johnson, who almost dropped a double-double on 18 points and nine rebounds.

Akron was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 21 assists in five consecutive matches.

Miami (Ohio)'s victory was their eighth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 14-4. As for Akron, they are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Miami (Ohio) hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.8 points per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Miami (Ohio) is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Miami (Ohio)'s opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs Akron over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Akron is a solid 7-point favorite against Miami (Ohio), according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 156 points.

Series History

Akron has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).