Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 15-16, Akron 21-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse -- Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Akron is 8-2 against Miami (Ohio) since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. The Akron Zips and the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks are set to clash at 4:00 p.m. ET at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in a Mid American postseason contest. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored Akron last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 90-84 to the Broncos. The loss came about despite Akron having been up 17 in the first half.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Greg Tribble, who scored 18 points along with five assists. He didn't help Akron's cause all that much against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Ali Ali, who scored 17 points along with six assists.

Meanwhile, the RedHawks couldn't handle the Bobcats on Friday and fell 72-59. Miami (Ohio) got off to an early lead (up 13 with 3:20 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Miami (Ohio)'s defeat came about despite a quality game from Eian Elmer, who scored 12 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks.

The Zips' loss was their third straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 21-10. As for the RedHawks, they now have a losing record at 15-16.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Akron have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Miami (Ohio), though, as they've been averaging only 33.4 rebounds per game. Given Akron's sizable advantage in that area, Miami (Ohio) will need to find a way to close that gap.

Akron couldn't quite finish off Miami (Ohio) when the teams last played back in January and fell 70-68. Can Akron avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Akron has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miami (Ohio).