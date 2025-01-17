Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Ohio 10-6, Akron 11-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Ohio Bobcats and the Akron Zips are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Bobcats come in on six and the Zips on four.

Last Tuesday, Ohio didn't have too much trouble with Ball State as they won 86-71.

Ohio's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Aidan Hadaway led the charge by going 5 for 9 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds. What's more, Hadaway also posted a 60% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in March of 2024. Shereef Mitchell was another key player, going 5 for 7 en route to 12 points plus four steals.

Meanwhile, Akron beat Toledo 85-78 on Tuesday.

Akron relied on the efforts of Nate Johnson, who almost dropped a double-double on 28 points and nine rebounds, and Amani Lyles, who went 7 for 9 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and two blocks. Lyles is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.

Akron smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in six consecutive contests.

Ohio's win was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-6. As for Akron, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 11-5 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ohio hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.1 points per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Ohio is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a six-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Odds

Akron is a 3.5-point favorite against Ohio, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Zips as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 159 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Akron has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ohio.