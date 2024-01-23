Who's Playing

Ohio Bobcats @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Ohio 9-9, Akron 14-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Ohio has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Ohio Bobcats and the Akron Zips will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Ohio proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 85-67 victory over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Akron entered their tilt with Kent State with five consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with six. The Zips walked away with a 77-71 victory over the Golden Flashes on Friday. 77 seems to be a good number for Akron as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Akron relied on the efforts of Ali Ali, who scored 23 points, and Enrique Freeman, who scored 23 points along with eight rebounds and five blocks. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him.

The Bobcats pushed their record up to 9-9 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for the Zips, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-4 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ohio hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79 points per game. However, it's not like Akron struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Ohio beat Akron 90-81 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Ohio since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Akron has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ohio.