Who's Playing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Southern Miss 1-0, Akron 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Akron Zips at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at James A. Rhodes Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Southern Miss took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). Everything went their way against the Crusaders as the Golden Eagles made off with a 64-42 victory.

Meanwhile, Akron had to travel to play their first game of the season, but the final result was worth the trip. They came out on top against the Jackrabbits by a score of 81-75 on Monday.

The Golden Eagles' victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for the Zips, their win bumped their record up to an identical 1-0.

Southern Miss is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an 18-10 record against the spread.

Even though the team is expected to lose, Southern Miss was a solid 4-3 as the underdog last season, so don't count them out. Golden Eagles fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every match netted those bettors $1,908.38. On the other hand, Akron will play as the favorite, and the team was 17-3 as such last season.

Odds

Akron is a big 8-point favorite against Southern Miss, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Zips, as the game opened with the Zips as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

