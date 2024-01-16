Who's Playing

Western Michigan Broncos @ Akron Zips

Current Records: Western Michigan 7-9, Akron 12-4

When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: James A. Rhodes Arena -- Akron, Ohio

What to Know

Akron is 8-2 against Western Michigan since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at James A. Rhodes Arena. Akron will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

Last Friday, the Zips strolled past the Bulls with points to spare, taking the game 76-59.

Greg Tribble and Enrique Freeman were among the main playmakers for Akron as the former scored 18 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds. Freeman is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last six games he's played. Sammy Hunter was another key contributor, scoring 11 points.

Western Michigan aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to five. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bobcats and snuck past 81-79.

The Zips have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for the Broncos, their victory bumped their record up to 7-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Akron have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Western Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Akron strolled past Western Michigan in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a score of 81-64. Will Akron repeat their success, or does Western Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Akron has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Western Michigan.