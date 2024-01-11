Who's Playing

Alcorn State Braves @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Alcorn State 1-13, Alabama A&M 3-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Alabama A&M is heading back home. The Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alcorn State Braves will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alabama A&M Events Center. Alcorn State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Alabama A&M, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 27.8% better than the opposition, a fact Alabama A&M proved on Monday. They walked away with a 78-70 victory over the Delta Devils. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Alabama A&M has managed all season.

Meanwhile, Alcorn State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their 12th straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 88-80 loss to the Tigers.

The Bulldogs' victory bumped their record up to 3-12. As for the Braves, they bumped their record down to 1-13 with that loss, which was their 14th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Alabama A&M came up short against Alcorn State when the teams last played back in January of 2023, falling 89-76. Will Alabama A&M have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Alcorn State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.