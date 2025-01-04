Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-10, Alabama A&M 4-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff is preparing for their first SWAC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs will face off at 5:00 p.m. ET at Alabama A&M Events Center. The Golden Lions are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 13-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Arkansas Pine Bluff is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They took their game two weeks ago with ease, bagging a 120-61 victory over Ecclesia. With the Golden Lions ahead 66-28 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Arkansas Pine Bluff was working as a unit and finished the game with 41 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Alabama A&M's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight defeat. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 92-49 bruising that Georgia Tech dished out on Saturday. Having soared to a lofty 90 points in the game before, the Bulldogs' point total in this one was quite the letdown.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's win bumped their record up to 3-10. As for Alabama A&M, their loss dropped their record down to 4-9.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arkansas Pine Bluff has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 47% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Alabama A&M, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their field goals this season. Given Arkansas Pine Bluff's sizable advantage in that area, Alabama A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Arkansas Pine Bluff came up short against Alabama A&M when the teams last played back in February, falling 75-67. Can Arkansas Pine Bluff avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Alabama A&M has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Arkansas Pine Bluff.