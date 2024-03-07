Who's Playing

Grambling Tigers @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Grambling 16-13, Alabama A&M 9-20

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET

When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

What to Know

Alabama A&M is on a five-game streak of home wins, while Grambling is on a six-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alabama A&M Events Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs beat the Hornets 58-53.

Meanwhile, the Tigers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Wildcats on Monday, taking the game 69-60.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 9-20. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a massive bump to their 16-13 record this season.

Alabama A&M was able to grind out a solid victory over Grambling in their previous meeting back in February, winning 60-50. Does Alabama A&M have another victory up their sleeve, or will Grambling turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Grambling has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.