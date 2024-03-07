Who's Playing
Grambling Tigers @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs
Current Records: Grambling 16-13, Alabama A&M 9-20
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, March 7, 2024 at 8:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Alabama A&M is on a five-game streak of home wins, while Grambling is on a six-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Alabama A&M Events Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Saturday, the Bulldogs beat the Hornets 58-53.
Meanwhile, the Tigers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Wildcats on Monday, taking the game 69-60.
The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 9-20. As for the Tigers, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a massive bump to their 16-13 record this season.
Alabama A&M was able to grind out a solid victory over Grambling in their previous meeting back in February, winning 60-50. Does Alabama A&M have another victory up their sleeve, or will Grambling turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Grambling has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.
- Feb 12, 2024 - Alabama A&M 60 vs. Grambling 50
- Mar 02, 2023 - Grambling 60 vs. Alabama A&M 48
- Feb 06, 2023 - Grambling 66 vs. Alabama A&M 60
- Mar 03, 2022 - Alabama A&M 71 vs. Grambling 63
- Feb 07, 2022 - Grambling 58 vs. Alabama A&M 50
- Mar 06, 2021 - Grambling 80 vs. Alabama A&M 72
- Mar 05, 2020 - Alabama A&M 58 vs. Grambling 57
- Jan 04, 2020 - Grambling 70 vs. Alabama A&M 60
- Mar 09, 2019 - Grambling 66 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Jan 07, 2019 - Alabama A&M 65 vs. Grambling 60