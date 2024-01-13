Who's Playing

Jackson State Tigers @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Jackson State 6-9, Alabama A&M 3-13

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Jackson State Tigers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Alabama A&M Events Center. Alabama A&M does have the home-court advantage, but Jackson State is expected to win by five points.

Last Thursday, the Tigers beat the Hornets 73-63. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Jackson State has managed all season.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Bulldogs had to settle for a 74-71 loss against the Braves on Thursday. Alabama A&M has struggled against Alcorn State recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The Tigers' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-9. As for the Bulldogs, their loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 3-13.

Jackson State was able to grind out a solid victory over Alabama A&M in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 72-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Jackson State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Jackson State is a 5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Jackson State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.