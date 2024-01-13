Who's Playing
Jackson State Tigers @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs
Current Records: Jackson State 6-9, Alabama A&M 3-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama
What to Know
We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Jackson State Tigers and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are set to tip at 6:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Alabama A&M Events Center. Alabama A&M does have the home-court advantage, but Jackson State is expected to win by five points.
Last Thursday, the Tigers beat the Hornets 73-63. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Jackson State has managed all season.
Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought match, but the Bulldogs had to settle for a 74-71 loss against the Braves on Thursday. Alabama A&M has struggled against Alcorn State recently, as their matchup on Thursday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.
The Tigers' win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-9. As for the Bulldogs, their loss was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 3-13.
Jackson State was able to grind out a solid victory over Alabama A&M in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 72-64. The rematch might be a little tougher for Jackson State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Jackson State is a 5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 5.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 151.5 points.
Series History
Jackson State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.
- Jan 09, 2023 - Jackson State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 64
- Jan 10, 2022 - Alabama A&M 60 vs. Jackson State 58
- Mar 04, 2021 - Jackson State 50 vs. Alabama A&M 35
- Mar 07, 2020 - Jackson State 54 vs. Alabama A&M 51
- Jan 06, 2020 - Alabama A&M 66 vs. Jackson State 57
- Mar 07, 2019 - Jackson State 66 vs. Alabama A&M 47
- Jan 05, 2019 - Jackson State 54 vs. Alabama A&M 51
- Mar 03, 2018 - Alabama A&M 66 vs. Jackson State 59
- Jan 03, 2018 - Jackson State 59 vs. Alabama A&M 56
- Mar 02, 2017 - Jackson State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 64