Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Alabama A&M and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Alabama A&M is up 31-28 over the Delta Devils.
If Alabama A&M keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-18 in no time. On the other hand, Miss Valley State will have to make due with an 0-25 record unless they turn things around (and fast).
Who's Playing
Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs
Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-24, Alabama A&M 6-18
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Alabama A&M is heading back home. They and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alabama A&M Events Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Alabama A&M will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Last Monday, the Bulldogs earned a 60-50 victory over the Tigers.
Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 24th game. They took a hard 72-55 fall against the Braves on Monday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Miss Valley State in their matchups with the Braves: they've now lost nine in a row.
The Bulldogs' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-18. As for the Delta Devils, they dropped their record down to 0-24 with that defeat, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season.
Alabama A&M was able to grind out a solid win over the Delta Devils in their previous matchup back in January, winning 78-70. Will Alabama A&M repeat their success, or do the Delta Devils have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Alabama A&M is a big 11.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13-point favorite.
The over/under is 133 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Alabama A&M has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.
- Jan 08, 2024 - Alabama A&M 78 vs. Miss Valley State 70
- Feb 11, 2023 - Alabama A&M 70 vs. Miss Valley State 68
- Jan 04, 2023 - Alabama A&M 75 vs. Miss Valley State 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - Alabama A&M 94 vs. Miss Valley State 92
- Jan 05, 2022 - Alabama A&M 72 vs. Miss Valley State 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - Alabama A&M 93 vs. Miss Valley State 58
- Feb 10, 2020 - Miss Valley State 67 vs. Alabama A&M 61
- Jan 13, 2020 - Miss Valley State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 66
- Feb 09, 2019 - Alabama A&M 78 vs. Miss Valley State 63
- Jan 12, 2019 - Miss Valley State 72 vs. Alabama A&M 63