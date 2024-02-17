Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Alabama A&M and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Alabama A&M is up 31-28 over the Delta Devils.

If Alabama A&M keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-18 in no time. On the other hand, Miss Valley State will have to make due with an 0-25 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-24, Alabama A&M 6-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Alabama A&M is heading back home. They and the Miss Valley State Delta Devils will face off in a SWAC battle at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alabama A&M Events Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Alabama A&M will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Last Monday, the Bulldogs earned a 60-50 victory over the Tigers.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Miss Valley State, who are still winless after their 24th game. They took a hard 72-55 fall against the Braves on Monday. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Miss Valley State in their matchups with the Braves: they've now lost nine in a row.

The Bulldogs' victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-18. As for the Delta Devils, they dropped their record down to 0-24 with that defeat, which was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season.

Alabama A&M was able to grind out a solid win over the Delta Devils in their previous matchup back in January, winning 78-70. Will Alabama A&M repeat their success, or do the Delta Devils have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Alabama A&M is a big 11.5-point favorite against Miss Valley State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is 133 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Alabama A&M has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.