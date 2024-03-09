Who's Playing

Southern U. Jaguars @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Southern U. 18-12, Alabama A&M 9-21

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Southern U. Jaguars and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Alabama A&M Events Center. Southern U. will be strutting in after a win while Alabama A&M will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.5% better than the opposition, a fact Southern U. proved on Thursday. They walked away with a 65-57 win over the Hornets. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Southern U.

Southern U. can attribute much of their success to Brandon Davis, who went 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 2 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Davis has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were just a bucket shy of victory on Thursday and fell 74-73 to the Tigers.

The losing side was boosted by Omari Peek, who scored 22 points along with five rebounds and three steals. He didn't help Alabama A&M's cause all that much against Georgia back in December of 2023 but the same can't be said for this game.

The Jaguars have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 12 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-12 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their defeat ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-21.

Southern U. was able to grind out a solid win over Alabama A&M when the teams last played back in February, winning 69-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Southern U. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Southern U. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.