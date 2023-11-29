Who's Playing

Tennessee State Tigers @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Tennessee State 5-2, Alabama A&M 0-5

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

Alabama A&M Events Center -- Huntsville, Alabama

What to Know

After five games on the road, Alabama A&M is heading back home. They will take on the Tennessee State Tigers at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Alabama A&M might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Saturday.

It's hard to win when you make seven fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Alabama A&M found out the hard way. There's no need to mince words: the Bulldogs lost to the Vikings, and the Bulldogs lost bad. The score wound up at 86-59. The over/under was set at 145 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Tigers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Lions on Saturday, taking the game 91-77. With that victory, Tennessee State brought their scoring average up to 76.9 points per game.

The Bulldogs' defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-5. As for the Tigers, their win bumped their record up to 5-2.

Alabama A&M is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Alabama A&M have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Tennessee State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Tennessee State is a solid 7-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Series History

Tennessee State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Alabama A&M.